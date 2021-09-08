Huawei reveals aggressive roadmap to grow AppGallery

From banking and e-commerce to the lifestyle and entertainment industries, tech giant Huawei recently reiterated its intention to actively forge partnerships with top local applications to cultivate its own package manager and application distribution platform – the AppGallery. The firm also announced new breakthroughs with HarmonyOS, a new feature for Petal Search called “Nearby”, and updates on its collaborative efforts with local and global businesses, as well as government institutions.

Guided with its goal to expand its connected ecosystem of AI products, the recently concluded Huawei Development Day Philippines 2021 highlighted the company’s growing list of partners including mobile e-wallet GCash, subscription-based telehealth service KonsultaMD, and online radio and entertainment channel WishFM.

According to George Li, country manager of Huawei Philippines’ Consumer Business Group, these strategic partnerships help Huawei “hyperlocalize” its efforts in catering to the needs of our local customers. This move also leads to Filipino enterprises successfully reaching their intended audience and customers in the highly digital new normal.

“We are grateful for the trust and confidence our partners vest upon us. As Huawei aggressively expands its mobile services and product portfolio, it is fitting that we partner with top brands and companies here in the Philippines. We, together with our partners, are building and championing a more intelligent and interconnected world that makes seamless AI life possible,” added Li.

Huawei is currently involved in app development funding in five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, LA, Middle East, and China. Innovative apps also get a chance to bag prizes from Huawei for different categories like gaming, fintech, and social impact.

Meanwhile, four main updates were also introduced to HarmonyOS 2 – DecoupledOS and hardware, sharing capabilities among different devices, smooth and low latency operation, and the DevEco Studio for ICT professionals developing tagged widgets and adaptive UI layouts.

Finally, the Petal Search feature receives the high-traffic portal Petal Nearby, giving access to Huawei users on local businesses and services like hotels, entertainment, attractions, education, food and drink, and automotive. This update is aimed to help local businesses connect better with the immediate market in close proximity.