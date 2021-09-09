Ford PH offers peek of next-gen Ranger pickup

Ford Philippines released on Thursday, Sept. 9, the first official glimpse of its next-generation Ranger, which will be revealed later this year and launch in 2022.

“Embracing superior off-road credentials and Ford’s dynamic driving DNA, customers will rejoice at the toughest, most capable and connected Ranger pickup yet developed by Ford,” the company declared in a media statement.

“At its core, the next-generation Ranger will be the ideal pickup partner for work, family and play. This is not just a Built Ford Tough truck, but the smartest, most capable, and most versatile Ranger yet,” it added.