Jabra expands Elite TWS family with new earbuds

Danish audio equipment brand Jabra has officially added three new Elite sub-series to cater to improved call performance demands, for users with active lifestyles, and better portability to listeners on-the-go. The Elite Pro family will be adding the Elite 7 Pro with the latest Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, the Elite 7 Active with Jabra ShakeGrip feature joins the Elite Active series, while the Elite 3 from the core Elite series is highlighted as the cheapest TW offering of the brand to date.

The Elite range redesign highlight’s Jabra’s latest breakthroughs for its true wireless technology, fully optimized for varied use cases of its consumers. With six generations of learning to spearhead the new function and aesthetic direction, the new Elite products are made tailor-fit for a wide range of use scenarios.

“We are thrilled to announce our new Elite range,” added Daniel Yeow, Jabra sales director for Retail and Online in Southeast Asia, Taiwan & Hong Kong. “A combination of premium comfort and stand-out features such as MultiSensor Voice, ShakeGrip technology, delivering an unmatched call and music experience. One that truly reflects Jabra’s advancement in the true wireless segment.”

For example, the Jabra Active category takes into consideration the stability and fit amidst the user’s perspiration. The Pro category, on the other hand, zeroes in on improving the call and music experience of its target market. Meanwhile, Jabra’s core category will focus on the affordability of entry-level portable offerings.

The Elite 7 Pro will be able to deliver better call clarity even in noisy surroundings via the new Jabra MultiSensor Voice feature, combining a bone conduction sensor and four microphone modules. This intelligent hybrid algorithm also relies on a voice pick-up sensor on both earbuds and the vibrations from the user’s jawbone to virtually cancel out background noise and highlight the voice transmitted on the microphones.

Compared to the more prominent Jabra Elite 75t, the Elite 7 Pro has a 16% smaller form factor. Its earbud design is based on Jabra’s database of 62,000 unique ear scans to make it optimized for comfort. It also features Active Noise cancelling, 35 hours of battery life including the case, and support for Android Alexa and Google Assistant.

Providing a snug fit for the ears is at the core of the Jabra Elite 7 Active’s design. The device utilizes the same four built-in microphones found on the Elite 7 Pro, but with an additional two for adjusting the personalized ANC function. With the silicone rubber material and wing free design, the Elite 7 Active will provide a good fit no matter the movement.

“We are more connected than ever before. The world has also never been noisier, which requires innovative technology to ensure people can be assured of a clear voice, calls and music experience. At Jabra, we take our many years of experience to push the boundaries of technology, with the launch of our Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active and Elite 3 earbuds as a result. The introduction of these new products signifies huge developments within the market, and we are excited to be at the forefront,” said René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of Jabra.

Despite its lower price point, the Elite 3 comes equipped with 6mm speakers, 4-microphone call technology, a built-in music equaliser, Qualcomm aptXTM HD audio, and up to seven hours of battery life or up to 28 hours including the charging case. It arrives in four colorways – Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

The Jabra Elite 3 is already available for pre-order retailing for P4,795, while the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be released on October 1, with their official prices yet to be announced.