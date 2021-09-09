Prayer app names Gary V as PH ambassador

Pray.com, a mobile app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content, has chosen Gary Valenciano as its Philippine ambassador.

Known for his Christian faith and devotion, Valenciano is the ideal choice for the prayer app co-founded by Steve Gatena five years ago.

“Gary V is an inspiration to Pray.com and the world. The way he talks about his faith, his willingness to reach out to people directly, and encourage them to pray – it’s special. With so many out there struggling with mental and spiritual health because of the pandemic, Gary has chosen to share his voice with all of us. Now you can pray with Gary V anytime on Pray.com,” said Gatena.

For his part, Valenciano said he was honored to join Pray.com and introduce the empowering prayer app to Filipinos.

“I want to encourage everyone to pray. I have survived so many health challenges. I am here with you today only by the grace of God. I am unashamed to share my faith in my Lord Jesus Christ. I am grateful, first of all to God, and to Pray.com for giving me a platform to help others draw closer to the Almighty God who gave His only Son to save us,” he said.

Launched in 2017 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate a community, Pray.com now reaches more than 10 million people globally through its mobile app and website. It provides encouragement and inspiration through daily prayers, pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories.

In this new venture, Valenciano becomes the voice behind bible stories like Joseph as well as meditation prayers that will inspire his fans.

Prayer has been Valenciano’s sanctuary and refuge, especially during this pandemic. During this heartbreaking season, no one has been spared from challenges, from grief, pain, and loss. Just recently Valenciano lost his photographer of 30 years, Raymund Isaac, to Covid-19, who took his photographs for the posters of Pray.com.

“I want to encourage everyone – no matter what you are going through – take a moment, stop, and pray. Prayer doesn’t have to be complicated. Start a conversation with God who loves you, God who is everywhere, God who knows you and hears your every cry. The Word promises – we can approach His throne of grace and always, we will find help in our time of need; He who has promised is so much more than able,” Valenciano added.

His ambassadorship with Pray.com becomes even more significant as he recently released yet another song of praise entitled “Make Us Whole Again.” Written in the summer of 2020, the song is Valenciano’s way of expressing his journey during the pandemic, grappling with hope and fear, life and death, frailties and faith.