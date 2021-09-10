Amazfit announces new wearable to outdoor sports series

Smartwatch brand Amazfit has officially launched the Amazfit T-Rex Pro in the Philippines. First seen during CES 2020, the military-grade outdoor wearable is designed for users with an active lifestyle. It combines comprehensive health and fitness tracking functions with dedicated sports modes for outdoor activities.

To endure the harsh environments, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro features a shock-resistant polycarbonate chassis with a water resistance grade of 10 ATM, powered by up to 18 days of battery life. For better navigation in complicated terrain, it is equipped with four global navigation satellite systems – GPS+GLONASS, GPS+BeiDou, and GPS+Galileo.

The extended battery life is backed by a 390mAh lithium-ion polymer battery with a charging time of around 1.5 hours. Meanwhile, its sensors include a BioTracker 2 PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, a 3-axis acceleration sensor, a 3-axis gyroscope sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a barometric altimeter.

The smartwatch is pre-loaded with over 100 different sports modes that simultaneously track the user’s heart rate, distance, speed, and calories burned in different activities. With the brand’s own Firstbeat algorithm, specialized data like maximum oxygen uptake and training loads are assessed on a deeper level while the ExerSense algorithm takes care of all related data from eight sports modes it automatically detects.

Similar to other smartwatches, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro can also set alarms, provide call and text notifications, control music playback, and sends event reminders that are synced with the user’s phone. It monitors sleep quality with SomnusCare, and can offer personalized evaluations through its proprietary Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment system.

Other features include a sunrise and sunset monitor, a current moon phase display, a weather tracker, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, heart rate variability recording, an RTOS operating system, a magnetic charging stand, and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE connectivity. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes in three colors: Meteorite Black, Desert Grey, and Steel Blue and will retail for P8,090.