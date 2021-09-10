Ford PH expands muscle car line-up with new Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford Philippines launched on Friday, Sept. 10, the top-of-the-line Mustang variant — the new Mustang Shelby GT500 — marking the official arrival of the world-renowned performance icon to Philippine shores.

Photo from Ford Philippines

“The new Mustang Shelby GT500 is among Ford’s flagship performance vehicles with a proven race heritage. The new variant exudes unmistakable Mustang Shelby qualities and characteristics in an enhanced modern iteration as seen by its updated design, performance enhancements, and innovative features, giving Mustang enthusiasts something to get excited about,” said Michael Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

The new Mustang Shelby GT500 is powered by a 5.2-Litre supercharged cross-plane crank V8 engine, packing 760HP of maximum power and 847NM of maximum torque, mated with a 7-Speed Tremec dual clutch transmission for higher acceleration, responsiveness, and performance.

The new Mustang Shelby GT500 also offers a series of performance-enhancing features including:

Magneride Damping System – The Magneride high-performance system has sensors that monitor body and wheel motion thousands of times per second to vary shock absorber stiffness and provide ultra-quick responsiveness to changing road conditions.

3.73 TORSEN Limited-slip rear differential

Brembo Brake Calipers – The red-painted Brembo Brake Calipers are more than a visual cue — they’re designed for the heat and performance demands a track brings to a brake system.

Magnesium Tower-to-tower brace

Electronic Line Lock& Launch control (Track Use Only)

MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar front suspension and Independent integral link with stabilizer bar rear suspension

Selectable drive modes (Normal, Sport+, Track, Drag/Strip, Wet mode)

Magnesium Paddle Shifters

Aluminum front bumper beam

Unique front fascia, fenders, grille and front splitter to help improve aerodynamic efficiency

Active valve performance exhaust system with quad exhaust tips

Peak handling — The handling characteristics of the Shelby GT500 are reinforced by increased chassis stiffness and defined by precise steering response. The increased front track width and lower ride height compared to Mustang GT Premium help improve track capability and lateral grip.

The new Mustang Shelby GT500 exterior design features LED headlamps with signature lighting, LED taillamps with sequential tri-bar turn signals, unique hood with self-centering hood pins, unique front fascia, fenders, grille, and front splitter, vinyl over-the-top racing stripes, rear diffuser, rear spoiler, and a larger Front radiator block-off plate.

It also comes with 20” x 11.0” flow-formed High-gloss black-painted aluminum wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Tires, as well as large ventilated SHW brake rotors with red-painted Brembo front and rear calipers.

Photo from Ford Philippines

Inside, the new Mustang Shelby GT500 comes with a rotary gear shift dial, Shelby-exclusive aluminum instrument panel trim, RECARO leather-trimmed with Miko Suede Seats , 4-way manually adjustable driver and 2-way manually adjustable front-passenger seats, leather and Alcantara wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, and Ford Performance Aluminum Scuff plates.

The new Mustang Shelby GT500 comes with Track Apps located in the instrument cluster, providing performance metrics. Accelerometer displays lateral and longitudinal g-forces, acceleration times and lap times, plus automatic and countdown starts.

Meanwhile, comfort and convenience features include Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control, Intelligent access with push-button start, Illuminated visor mirror, Power windows with global open and front one touch-up/down function, Remote start system, and an Electric parking brake.

For enhanced connectivity, the new Mustang Shelby GT500 comes with a 12-inch LCD digital instrument cluster with MyColor, SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition, Communications and Entertainment System, 8-inch Capacitive Center touchscreen with swipe capability, Two Smart-charging multimedia ports, and Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility.

Photo from Ford Philippines

The new Mustang Shelby GT500 also offers greater safety whether on-track or on-road with its AdvanceTrac with Electronic Stability Control, Belt-Minder safety belt reminders, and Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System. It also comes with a Personal Safety System with dual-stage front airbags, knee airbags, front-seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags.

The new Mustang Shelby GT500 comes in eleven striking colors namely Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Gray, Grabber Yellow, Oxford White, Shadow Black, Velocity Blue, Race Red, Twister Orange, Iconic Silver, Rapid Red, and Performance Blue.

It is be available at all Ford dealership nationwide with a starting retail price of P7,760,000 and an additional P15,000 for the Twister Orange color.