RCBC taps Multisys to boost DiskarTech features

Local lender RCBC has announced that its financial inclusion app DiskarTech will roll out new features in collaboration with homegrown software and IT solutions firm Multisys Technologies Corporation.

Pre-pandemic signing of the collaboration agreement between RCBC DiskarTech and Multisys led by Lito Villanueva, RCBC executive vice president and chief innovation and inclusion officer and David Almirol Jr, chief executive officer and founder of Multisys. Witnessing the event were PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, RCBC chairperson Helen Yuchengco Dee, and RCBC president and CEO Eugene S. Acevedo. (Photo from RCBC)

With the tie-up, RCBC said DiskarTech will bring a better customer experience to users through the app’s new Pinoy e-games, e-commerce, and e-government services.

“We are confident that with our collaboration with Multisys, we would be able to bring our digital banking services to more Filipinos and make it a part of their daily lives,” said Lito Villanueva, RCBC executive vice president and chief innovation and inclusion officer.

Powered by Multisys, DiskarTech’s newest features would allow all its users to perform end-to-end online transactions with more than 20 government agencies such as passport application and renewal, clearances and certificates, among others.

“Multisys is happy to partner with a dynamic and pioneering player in the industry, like RCBC. This strategic engagement will cover the most extensive features and services which the DiskarTech users and the public will greatly benefit from,” said David Almirol Jr., Multisys president and CEO.

Another pioneering initiative is the re-introduction of Filipino favorite street games such as piko, patintero, tumbang preso, and more, in digital format.

“We aim to help preserve our Filipino culture through these endeared games, and hope that by repackaging them into e-games they can live on in the hearts of millennial Filipinos,” Villanueva added.

The collaboration will also further expand Diskartech e-commerce feature and push its NegosyanTech livelihood program by enabling enterprising micro-retailers and online sellers to create their online presence via the app.

This, the bank said, will provide a complete setup from online payments acceptance up to delivery through various partner door-to-door courier service providers.