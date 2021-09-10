TV5 launches own digital TV box for P890

Resurgent broadcasting firm TV5 unveiled on Friday, Sept. 10, its new digital TV called “Sulit TV”, which the company said aims to bring a “complete” Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) experience to Filipino families.

DTT are free-to-air channels are still transmitted over the airwaves, but this time in digital format. The upgraded technology enables not only clearer reception but also wider coverage across the nation, provided that viewers have a digital TV box like Sulit TV.

The new digital box carries a tag price of P890 with a one-year warranty.

TV5 is the third broadcast firm to roll out its own digital TV box. ABS-CBN was the first to launch its digital TV box dubbed TV Plus in February 2015 and followed by GMA-7 with Affordabox in June 2020.

A media statement said Sulit TV owners can record whatever they’re watching with one press of a button or play external media like videos and music saved on a compatible USB device.

“Serving everything from entertainment, to sports, and news; aimed at everyone from mom and dad to children of all ages, Sulit TV is sure to bring joy with content that covers the entire family. Sulit TV’s complete offering of content choices coupled with its modern TV features enables a complete viewing experience for all,” the statement proclaimed.