Bon Moya, top exec of Microsoft PH and ex-CIO of DBM, dies at 52

Richard “Bon” Moya, the national technology officer of Microsoft Philippines and former chief information officer of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), has died at relatively young age of 52. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet by his family.

An accomplished software executive, Moya made his mark as undersecretary and CIO at the DBM from May 2011 to June 2015 during the administration of Pres. Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

During his stint at the DBM, he also held the following the positions:

Chairperson, Steering Committee, Medium Term ICT Harmonization Initiative (MITHI), 2012-2016

Chairperson, Technical Working Group, Inter Agency Task Force on the Results Based Performance Management System, 2013-2016

Alternative Chairperson, Steering Committee, Philippine Open Government Partnership, 2011-2016

Vice-Chair, ODP Task Force, Open Data Philippines, 2013-2016 Chairperson, Steering Committee, Philippine Financial Management Reform, 2013-2015

After his work in government, Moya went back to his former post as president of V8 Software Solutions while at the same time becoming a Ford Foundation fellow. He served in the same position in V8 Software Solutions from 2008 to 2011.

In 2018, he joined Microsoft Philippines as the company’s national technology officer and stayed in that position until his untimely passing.

Born on Aug. 8, 1969, Moya was taking up computer science at the University of the Philippines in Diliman when he became entangled with corporate work as business unit head for SFI Net at Software Farm International (1997-1999), chief operating officer at Negros Online Inc. (1999-2000), vice president for Internet and Web-based applications at Software Farm International (2001), and general manager at MyAyala.com (2001-2007). He returned to UP in 2002 to get his degree on hotel and restaurant management.

In 2015, he took an executive course at the Harvard Kennedy School in Boston as USAID scholar. His other executive courses brought him to Singapore, Finland, and South Korea.