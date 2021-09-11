Discovery’s streaming service launches PH with Globe tie-up

Cable channel Discovery has launched its discovery+ streaming service in the Philippines, although it will become accessible widely in October.

However, select Globe customers can exclusively avail of one-year access and offers from September 2, giving them early online access to an library of shows from brands, including Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Food Network, Magnolia Network, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and Asian Food Network, as well as top non-fiction library content from History Channel and the BBC’s largest natural history offering.

Discovery+ offers an pipeline of premium real life storytelling across key passion genres — from relationships, food, true crime and home, to paranormal, nature, Korean reality and lifestyle, with iconic personalities including Guy Fieri (Diners, Drive-ins and Dives), Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), Dr. Sandra Lee (Dr. Pimple Popper), Martha Stewart (Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart) and Buddy Valastro (Cake Boss).

At launch, the service is also home to more than 45 discovery+ Original titles, with more than 200 episodes of exclusive content, including 90 Day Journey – a curated series featuring the ultimate collection of stories focused on fan-favorite couples – as well as an all-new 90 Day Fiancé tentpole series and additional titles, including 90 Day: The Single Life. Other original shows available at launch include Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health, Ghost Adventures: Top 10 and Buddy Vs Duff, with an additional 100+ new original titles dropping on the service before the end of the year.

For the first time, Filipinos can watch shows from true crime channel, Investigation Discovery, with shows like Evil Lives Here and Signs of a Psychopath, as well as exclusive content from Magnolia Network, the multiplatform joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Discovery+ also features premium natural history series from the BBC, including Planet Earth and Life, and non-fiction library content from History Channel, including Crime Investigation Asia, Hidden Cities and Mountain Men.

“The launch of discovery+ in the Philippines represents another step forward in the platform’s global expansion and further strengthens our direct-to-consumer proposition across Asia Pacific,” said Simon Robinson, president for Asia Pacific at Discovery Inc.

“All Filipinos will soon be able to enjoy direct access to a world-class selection of real-life entertainment anytime, anywhere, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Globe at launch to give their customers early access and exclusive offers to this premium content.”

For a limited time, Globe Postpaid and Platinum GPlan customers will be able to purchase and enjoy a one-year subscription to discovery+ for P99. Globe At Home customers who purchase a Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box will be eligible for a year of access to discovery+ at no additional cost. Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi customers who load HomeSURF999 or HomeSURF1499 exclusively via the Globe At Home app will also be eligible for the one-year of access, which can be claimed once per user.

Launch offers will be supported by high-profile marketing campaigns and promotional activities on both Globe- and Discovery-owned platforms.