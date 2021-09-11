Shopee 9.9 sale sells 45 million items in first 99 minutes

Online shopping site Shopee said its 9.9 Super Shopping Day sold over 45 million items within the first 99 minutes, with shoppers claiming 60 million vouchers in the first two hours of September 9 at the Mega Midnight Sale.

At its peak, over 9.5 million items were sold in just an hour in Metro Manila alone. The Mega Midnight Sale, held from 12 AM to 2 AM, also saw a 3X uplift in shoppers compared to an average day as Filipinos snapped up many unbeatable deals.

“We are extremely heartened by the strong enthusiasm for 9.9 Super Shopping Day. As many communities still grapple with the ongoing pandemic, we are humbled to play a part in providing shoppers more value, choices, and entertainment from the convenience of their homes, while helping more sellers and brands connect with their customers,” said Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines.

“We have even more exciting deals and activities lined up for this year-end shopping season, and we look forward to helping more businesses capture new growth opportunities and bringing joy to consumers with personalized, engaging, and social shopping experiences.”

Shopee said 9.9 Super Shopping Day also brought more businesses online and provided a boost to local MSMEs who have been impacted by the pandemic. Sellers participating in 9.9 for the first time saw 8X more orders compared to an average day, according to the company.

Shoppers also spent more time playing their favorite games on Shopee Prizes. One of Shopee’s signature games, Shopee Shake, had a unique Jackie Chan-themed twist, making it a crowd favorite with 440 million shakes recorded. Other games such as Spin & Win and Shopee Farm continued to be well-received with a total of 4.5 billion gameplays recorded on Shopee Prizes across the campaign period.

In addition to Shopee’s in-app features, shoppers were also highly engaged and participated in a variety of fun challenges and exciting giveaways on Shopee’s social media channels with a total of 70 million engagements across the region.