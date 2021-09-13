Samsung releases new Galaxy M midranger exclusively on Lazada

Samsung Electronics has decided to bring its new features at an affordable device by introducing the new Samsung Galaxy M32, a midrange-level smartphone with multimedia-centric features like a Full HD+ super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness, a 48MP quad camera setup, a 20MP front-facing camera, and 5000mAh of battery.

Exclusively available via Samsung’s flagship store in Lazada, the Samsung Galaxy M32 retails for P13,490 and is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB. The 5000mAh battery averages a total of up to 106 hours in music playtime, up to 20 hours of video playtime, up to 36 hours of voice calls, or up to 19 hours surfing the web. It can also tap its 25W fast charging capability when running low on power.

The Galaxy M32 runs the MediaTek Helio G80 budget SoC designed for entry-level gaming smartphones. It is paired with the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and is powered by two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs clocking at 2GHz and six Cortex-A55s at 1.8GHz. The One UI 3.1 platform is built on top of Android 11 while the fingerprint sensor is embedded on the power button.

The 64MP main sensor can capture high-resolution images in tandem with a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a dedicated 8MP ultrawide shooter. Meanwhile, the 20MP front-facing camera features Live Focus mode for improved selfies and Smart Beauty for image enhancements.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 (8GB+128GB) will arrive in two colorways – Black and Light Blue. It is currently at an early bird price of P12,790.