Western Union money transfers now available at Smart Padala agents

Smart Padala by PayMaya and Western Union have come together to offer Western Union money transfer services at select Smart Padala agents across the country.

Once a customer receives a Money Transfer Control Number (MTCN) from their loved ones abroad, they can walk into any participating Smart Padala agent and receive their money transfers without incurring any additional fees.

The Western Union money transfer service is available across more than 800 Smart Padala agents nationwide, scaling up to more than 3,000 in the coming months.

“At Western Union, we are committed to serving customers, providing them with greater access and wider inclusion, and moving money for a better world,” said Jeffrey Navarro, head of network for Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei & Indochina at Western Union.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with PayMaya by launching our services with Smart Padala. This new launch is aligned with our vision and presents an opportunity to drive seamless and connected money transfer experiences for all,” he added.

“In these challenging times, we understand how critical it is for Filipinos to receive their remittances in a reliable and timely manner. We are proud to work with Western Union in making their cash pick-up services more accessible to Filipinos through our Smart Padala agents, who have become financial lifelines for many consumers across the country during the pandemic,” said Shailesh Baidwan, president of PayMaya.

Steps in claiming Western Union remittance at Smart Padala agents:

Go to https://smartpadala.ph/find-a-smart-padala-agent, enter location details and select Western Union on the partner drop-down menu to find the nearest agent. At the agent location, customers can provide the MTCN (Money Transfer Control Number) from the sender, receiver’s name, and mobile number. A 6-digit OTP (one-time PIN) will be sent to the receiver’s mobile number, which they can share with the Smart Padala agent to complete the transaction and receive their Western Union money transfer.

Once the funds are received, customers can now use it to pay their utility bills or even purchase prepaid load at their Smart Padala agent.