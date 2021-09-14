Cloud communications firm launches startup program in PH, Asia Pacific

Cloud communications firm Infobip has launched its Startup Tribe program in Asia Pacific, an initiative that has received significant interest from startups across all industries since its global launch in May 2021.

APAC was selected as the next focus region of the Infobip Startup Tribe because it is home to many notable and aspiring startups with creative aspirations. Infobip’s goal in APAC is to expand the startup community and help them upscale their growth with the right communications support.

Those that qualify for the program will receive valuable offering such as:

Generous credits for businesses to try out Infobip’s products and services for free

Direct access to a unique Advisory Council of top investors and entrepreneurs worldwide

Opportunity to set up office in any of Infobip’s 65+ global offices

Opportunity to showcase and pitch at Infobip Shift, a global conference for developers and frequented by investors and venture capitalists

Furthermore, Infobip has also confirmed collaborations with the world’s leading accelerators like Y Combinator, 500 Startups, TechStars and many other venture capital funds.

Startups that apply for the Infobip Startup Tribe program that have been already funded by partnered VCs and accelerators, will be receiving additional credits and benefits within the program.

The program is spearheaded by Nikola Pavesic, who joins from Nikkei, one of the world’s largest business media publishers and Financial Times parent company.

At Pavesic, Nikola led the partnership efforts at the editorial innovation bureau and was instrumental behind the company’s SUM Series of tech conferences that launched the largest series of vertical events in Japan in partnership with governmental agencies and leading Japanese corporates.

“I want to give promising entrepreneurs the chance to turn their vision into a reality. For a startup to succeed, it needs to have a clear understanding that today’s market is all about the ‘here and now’, which essentially means delivering consistent customer engagement and satisfying customer experience instantaneously,” said Pavesic, director of Startups at Infobip.

“Infobip Startup Tribe will help startups in APAC to unlock their potential via our global resources, growing community and free use of Infobip’s products; enabling startups to truly focus on perfecting their products and services while Infobip supports them in what it does best. Our Startup Tribe community is where great minds can learn more about upscaling growth and have constant valuable conversations about improving instantaneous customer engagement.

Having received strong demand since its global launch, Infobip Startup Tribe is now seeking out innovative startups in APAC to join its program.

Those eligible that have joined the program will enjoy the added benefits of its Infobip Customer Services as well. This includes gaining access to communication technology consultancy expertise for all Infobip products and advance support expertise that can help maximize positive outcomes.

All the capabilities will give startups the expansive resources they need to grow and scale accordingly. The goal is to further optimize customer engagements for businesses and drive-up customer satisfaction within the modern communication environment.

Outside of the Infobip Startup Tribe, Infobip had significant success with helping startup brands streamline their digital operations. For example, in Malaysia when the pandemic and travel restrictions hit, MrSpeedy, a growing delivery service provider, faced a massive increase in demand overnight.

Infobip successfully equipped MrSpeedy with SMS solutions and always-on customer support, which resulted in an overall cost reduction by 50% and significantly increased customer satisfaction. This was done by enhancing customer service by providing timely verification, account activation, tracking, order confirmations, and delivery notifications via SMS.

“Technology is opening tremendous opportunities for Filipinos to pursue their innovative ideas. The Infobip Startup Tribe program aims to help kick-start their journey to success, just like how MrSpeedy was able to increase customer satisfaction and reduce costs with the right solutions in place,” said Charist Montenegro, country manager of Infobip Philippines.

More information and insights will be revealed during the inaugural Startup Tribe APAC Webinar, that is set to take place on: Wednesday, 15 September 2021. Join the webinar to hear from Pavesic, leading startups in Asia Pacific and some of the best industry speakers, such as Vishal Harnal, managing partner of 500 Southeast Asia and Michael Kim, head of Google Startups in APAC, as they discuss key challenges that startups continue to face in this new normal.