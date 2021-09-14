Lenovo targets work-from-home users with new ThinkPad P1

PC maker Lenovo has officially introduced its next generation mobile workstation offering during a virtual presser, a workhorse designed for remote working and post-pandemic office use. The 4th gen Lenovo ThinkPad P1 2021 iteration will receive the 11th gen Intel Core and Xeon processor upgrade, PCIe Gen 4 SSD support, an ISV certification, and passed MIL-spec standards to ensure overall reliability.

Based on the brand’s Future of Work and Digital Transformation study, 70 percent of global employees surveyed reported higher job satisfaction, while 56 percent felt more productive at home. The ThinkPad P1 Gen4 release is Lenovo’s way of guiding enterprises to the hybrid working environment.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic accelerated the shift toward a digital society as all work, education, and leisure had to pivot to virtual means to keep people safe and healthy. Given that technology has been integrated into our lives more intimately, we have to innovate what we have in order to better suit our needs,” said Michael Ngan, president and general manager, Lenovo Philippines, Inc.

The ThinkPad P1 design revolves around combining three core areas: performance, durability, and portability. Lenovo recommends this laptop for content creators, architects, product designers and data scientists – users who require high performance on-the-go and with a variety of workloads.

For increased mobility, the P1 features a thin chassis carrying a large 90WHr battery. It sports a new keyboard design and sider touchpad, a higher resolution Full HD camera for videoconferencing, and top-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. The 16” UHD+ display’s bezels are kept at a minimum, and the graphics support can either be from the NVIDIA RTX A5000 series or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 to give users more control over rendering and animation configurations.

“As more and more companies see the value of a remote work environment, they also see the value of investment in proper tools to help their workers stay productive and support them in creating an environment that is conducive to their creativity,” Ngan added.

With Modern Standby mode, P1 users can wake their mobile workstation in one second, and be online a second later. When not in use, it also enables updates and wakes on voice command when the lid is unfolded. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint reader, working in tandem with built-in security solution ThinkShield and discrete Trusted Platform Module technology.

With a price tag of P135,199, the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen4 also features two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI slot, Turbo Boost, a Red Hat Enterprise Linux certification, a webcam privacy shutter, dual far-field microphones, a carbon fiber weave on the top cover for UHD+ models, an optional sim slot, white backlight for the keyboard, and pre-loaded Lenovo Commercial Vantage software.