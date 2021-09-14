Outsourcing firm DBA donates laptops to Civil Aeronautics Board   

DBA Global Shared Services Inc. (DBA), a professional services outsourcing company, recently donated laptops to the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB).

Photo shows CAB chief legal officer Wyrlou Samodio (left) receives the donated laptops from DBA president and CEO Darlow Parazo at DBA’s Clark office

The donation initiative is on its fifth year. Another batch of laptops and mobile phone units are to be turned over by year’s end.

DBA aims to boost the digital capability of CAB and help the agency perform its function of ensuring air travel safety and providing passenger assistance.

CAB is an attached agency of the Department of Transportation tasked to regulate the economic aspect of air transportation. The agency is headed by executive director Carmelo L. Arcilla.

The laptops will be distributed to the Transportation Regulation Officers of the CAB’s Legal Division to enable them to quickly address queries, concerns, and resolve passenger complaints at any time, from anywhere.

DBA is the outsourcing arm of DBA Advisory, a leading financial services and technology firm in Australia. The company offers the services of experienced professionals to include accountants, financial planners, tax advisers, lawyers, paralegals, enterprise solution engineers, architects, human resources experts, project development managers and IT specialists.

During the course of its Philippine operations for the past eight years, DBA executives, employees, stakeholders, clients and investors chart extensive travel to and from Australia, Singapore, and the US.

The travel that forms a major part of the business and the extraordinary circumstances brought about by the pandemic has solidified DBA’s intention to assist CAB in its operations.

To know more about DBA, call +63 47 250-0901, email [email protected] or visit https://www.dbaadvisory.com.