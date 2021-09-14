VST ECS partners with Rackspace, Dell for private cloud offering

ICT distributor VST ECS has inked a distribution agreement with Rackspace Technology, an end-to-end multi-cloud technology solutions company, to offer private cloud solution.

A provider of managed services across all the major public and private cloud technologies, Rackspace Technology supports four primary technology stacks across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and VMware. From on-premise data center and private clouds to hyperscale clouds, cloud-based SaaS applications and co-location environments, Rackspace Technology helps simplify experiences and reduce inefficiencies across platforms, applications, data and security.

The appointment kickstarts with the launch of VMware Solutions on Private Cloud. With the combined forces of Rackspace Technology, VST ECS and Dell Technologies customers can run VMware workloads while removing the cost and operational burden of managing data centre infrastructure and VMware Cloud Operations.

Customers can rely on its multi-cloud experts to help determine the best practice for VMware workloads, and VMware-certified professionals to handle the day-to-day management of software and its underlying hardware so they can focus on their business.

By partnering with VMware and Dell Technologies, Rackspace Technology delivers the same standardization, self-service, automation and analytics that customers see in the public cloud to a secure private cloud.

Partners now have an easier way to enter or penetrate the private cloud market by alleviating the need to capitalize on deploying their own infrastructure. This allows partners to focus less on the underlying infrastructure and more on value-add applications and services which sit on top. At the same time, partners can run their own managed services practice.

The partnership will offer a private cloud based on:

VMware Cloud Foundation that enables full Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) capabilities including VMware virtualized compute, storage, networking, and cloud management

Fully managed by Rackspace Technology with the agility and efficiency of a public cloud

Consume VMware software based on flexible pricing

An industry-leading 99.99% VMware API uptime guarantee

7x24x365. 15-minute live response time to emergency tickets

Aside from VMware Solutions, the appointment also allows VST ECS to offer Storage-as-a-Service to help companies manage and store their data depending on budget, capacity, and performance needs.

“Adoption of cloud technologies remain an important strategy for organizations to stay agile in the challenging times. As the demand continue to accelerate, we believe that this partnership will serve as a springboard for SMBs and SMEs to speed up their digital transformation initiatives. We believe that the combined technologies of VMware, Dell Technology and Rackspace Technology will help them reduce the pain-points of on-prem infrastructure.” said Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO, VST ECS Phils. Inc.

‘We continue to expand our solutions throughout the APJ, a very important part of this includes our strategic partnerships. We are pleased to announce, alongside VST ECS and Dell Technologies, this new Private Cloud solution will enable Philippines organisations to accelerate application modernization with customers able to benefit from the speed, simplicity, and better security offered by VMware Cloud,” said Rackspace Technology managing director for APJ, Sandeep Bhargava.

To know more about this announcement, kindly email Shaun Gudani [email protected]