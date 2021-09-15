PayMongo first in PH to join Visa rapid seller onboarding program

Digital payment firm Visa announced on Wednesday, Sept. 15, that online payment processor PayMongo will be the first partner in the Philippines to join its Rapid Seller Onboarding program.

The program simplifies the onboarding process and will enable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to sign up with PayMongo and start accepting digital payments within three to five working days.

Visa said the Rapid Seller Onboarding program is designed to eliminate the pain points that both merchants and acquirers face during the traditional onboarding process. These include lack of digital touchpoints, lengthy onboarding timelines, and limited feedback mechanisms that result in high costs for both merchants and acquirers.

“At Visa, we understand how important it is for SMEs to accept digital payments, especially during the pandemic. As the country continues to face lockdowns and Filipinos are unable to shop in physical stores, we want to help small businesses to set up an online presence and start accepting digital payments so they can continue to operate and benefit from the growth in e-commerce,” said Dan Wolbert, Visa country manager for the Philippines & Guam.

“Through Visa’s Rapid Seller Onboarding program, we’re excited to be partnering with PayMongo to make it faster and easier for businesses to get online and start accepting digital payments.”

Abigail Valte, PayMongo head of compliance, said: “Our founders have always emphasized the value of providing a quick and seamless onboarding experience for our merchants, especially for small and medium enterprises. Our partnership with Visa for the Rapid Seller Onboarding program is another testament to that commitment.

“With this program, more small businesses can start accepting payments through the PayMongo payments platform sooner, rather than later. Our ultimate goal is to enable fully-compliant merchants to onboard in the quickest possible time, immediately helping them manage their customers’ payments and make their businesses grow.”

The Rapid Seller Onboarding program requires a few basic steps before online merchants can start accepting digital payments. To begin the digital onboarding journey, SME owners need to follow these steps: