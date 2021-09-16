Logistics firm 2GO investing P150 million to digitalize core business

Logistics and transportation provider 2GO has disclosed it is investing around P150 million to help modernize the company through enabling technology to meet future customer demands critical in the new normal.

Photo from 2GO

The company said technological initiatives on digitization and automation have been deployed across its core businesses that are expected to considerably improve the group’s competitiveness and achieve long-term goals.

To cater to the growth of the courier and e-commerce business, the company said 2GO Express has invested in new technologies such as automated sorting machines in its hub facilities that can process more than 140,000 parcels a day.

According to the company, 2GO Express has also deployed transport management systems that will modernize destination mapping and vehicle routing, allowing customers to track shipments in real-time.

“Ultimately, these changes are geared to enhance our customers’ buying experience which has been the central focus of 2GO,” said Waldo C. Basilla, 2GO Group chief operating officer.

For 2GO Logistics, company said the business has implemented technology improvements to increase its operating output.

First, it completed the deployment of modern warehouse management system which will streamline its workflows electronically, improve customer integration, order, and inventory management.

Second, a new transport management system was implemented to optimally plan deliveries to the modern trade, improving the number of drops and lowering cost. Additionally, with the implementation of GPS-enabled trucks, 2GO is now able to offer a transport control tower solution that further provides the ability to track deliveries real time to increase reliability.

Finally, for its distribution business, the company is enhancing demand planning systems to aid in forecasting and in ensuring the availability of goods on the shelves of retail partners. In response to its growing network, 2GO said it is implementing a platform that will allow it to streamline and adapt its procurement process to the new normal.

“As a technology professional, I am excited to be part of the digital transformation at 2GO. This allows 2GO to position itself to serve its customers’ evolving requirements,” Gigi Puno, 2GO Group chief information officer said.