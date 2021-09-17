24,000 gov’t vacancies to be offered in virtual job fair

Online jobs site Jobstreet has inked a partnership with the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for its annual Virtual Career Fair on September 20 to 24, which features over 24,000 government vacancies.

Speaking during a press briefing last September 9, Jobstreet CEO Philip Gioca pointed out that the fair couldn’t have come at a better time, with over three million Filipinos out of jobs since the pandemic began.

As a result, a 2020 Decoding Global Talents Survey indicated that Filipinos are prioritizing job security over financial compensation. Government jobs — which are seen as a more secure career option — are prioritized.

This year’s annual fair aims to assist Filipino jobseekers by offering a wide array of job vacancies from over 160 government departments.

The participating departments are offering job roles in specializations such as Security/Armed Forces/Protective Services, Education Clerical/Administrative Support, General Work (Housekeeper, Driver, Dispatch, Messenger, etc), and Healthcare (Nurse, Medical Support, Assistant) among others.

Central Visayas, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga, and Cordillera Administrative Region are the top locations for these roles.

During the fair, Jobstreet assures job hunters that they can make use of their website’s live chat function and participate in Facebook Lives to interact with potential employers. Job seekers will even have a chance to be interviewed on the spot and be one step closer to landing a job offer.

To prepare for this year’s Virtual Career Fair, job seekers can also check out the company’s recently launched Career Tools. This one-stop-shop feature on the Jobstreet website is stuffed full of useful tools and information to support jobseekers in making the right career decisions.

“Lalo na ngayon during the pandemic, nagka-Delta variant pa, our kababayans need all the help they can get. We need to uplift them. We need to make them see that they can get things done,” said Ryan Tordesillas, SME segment senior sales manager at Jobstreet.

“One way to uplift and restore confidence is to empower the job seeker. To empower them is really to provide them with the right tools and guidance to help them make the right decisions with their careers.”

For example, the popular salary calculator allows job seekers to insert the offered salary and discover their actual take-home pay.

The Interview Practice tool is a compilation of the most commonly asked and toughest job questions so job hunters can formulate their answers beforehand. Each query comes with pointers to give job seekers further background about what potential employers are looking for when they ask the question.

Lastly, the downloadable resume, cover letter, and career development plan templates to not only help job seekers secure a job, but also plan their next steps.

“We want to emphasize the need to adapt quickly to change and to anticipate disruptions and challenges that the future may bring,” said CSC chairperson Alicia dela Rosa-Bala.

“Creating job opportunities, facilitating applications, and managing the recruitment processes are just some of the services that continue to be available even during these difficult times.”

To register for this year’s Virtual Career Fair, visit http://jobstreet.com.ph/vcf-9.