Globe users can convert unused data to rewards points from Sept. 15 to 30

In line with Globe’s celebration of its 917 Day, Globe and TM said its customers once again have the option to convert their unused data to Globe Rewards points from September 15 to 30, 2021.

917 Day, which is based on 917 is Globe’s original number prefix, is celebrated every September 17. All Globe Prepaid, Postpaid, Platinum, TM, and Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers can get Rewards points promo.

“This 917 GDay, we want to bring extra delight to our customers who have been loyal to us all these years. With the option to convert unused GB to Rewards points, we hope to help them make the most of what they have and also give them more means to share the good with others,” said Bianca Wong, head of Globe’s Feel Valued Tribe.

The points redeemed can be used to enjoy discounts and freebies from Globe Rewards’ range of partners, which includes video streaming and gaming platforms, food establishments, online shopping and delivery services, and healthcare offers, among others.

Likewise, extra points may also be donated to any of Globe’s 15 community partners, touching various advocacies from reforestation, health, education, and others — all of which can be seen on the New Globe One app.

Converting unused data to Globe Rewards points is converted as 1 GB = 1 point for Prepaid accounts, while on Postpaid, there is a 1 GB = 5 points conversion that can be availed until September 30.

Data from promos or plans that have expired can no longer be converted, as well as one-time data offers, data allocated for specific content, and freebie app access.