Realme to unveil first laptop, master edition smartphone on Sept. 23

Chinese brand Realme is set to introduce its new flagship smartphone, the Realme GT Master Edition, alongside its first ever laptop offering – the Realme Book. Both the GT Master Edition and realme Book are designed for millennials and professionals looking for an affordable premium-level device that uses the latest innovations that the company has to offer.

According to Realme Philippines vice president for marketing Austine Huang, the two products embody the lifestyle gadget maker’s philosophy of creating products that are “premium affordable.” Recently, Realme released its Watch 2 series for health-conscious users, and the latest iteration of its numbered series: the Realme 8 smartphones.

“Realme’s new offerings represent some of the very best in technology, at a price that’s affordable and accessible to many Filipinos. We look forward to helping the Realme Squad in accomplishing their goals and achieving their full potential with the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme Book,” said Huang.

The GT Master Edition comes equipped with a Snapdragon 778G, a flagship-level multimedia triple threat processor that excels in mobile gaming, AI enhancements, and photography. With Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, in-game graphics are optimized to provide a more immersive visual experience for gamers.

The premium SoC also allows three-camera shooting thanks to the Qualcomm Spectra 570L Triple ISP, powering the 64MP main rear and 32MP front-facing sensors. In low power situations, the second-generation Sensing Hub provides on-demand consumption assistance, and the sixth generation AI Engine with an upgraded processor in fused architecture boosts responses significantly.

Despite its formidable hardware, the GT Master Edition’s defining characteristic is its futuristic design brought by Naoto Fukasawa. The suitcase design in Voyager Grey colorway takes inspiration from travel and exploration themes, and uses concave vegan leather for the horizontal grid accents.

The device comes in Daybreak Blue color as well, and uses Japanese nano-laminate coating technology to achieve the shiny and metallic holographic feel. Its other features include a 120Hz screen refresh rate with 360Hz touch sampling rate, 65W SuperDart Charge, and two storage variants: 8GB RAM+128GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM+256GB internal storage.

Meanwhile, the Realme Book will be available in either Core i3 and i5 variants, both with 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and 2K resolution display. It features 400 nits of peak brightness, a 54Wh large battery, Stereo Sound by DTS, and two colors: Real Silver and Real Blue.

Official prices for both the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme Book will be revealed on September 23, alongside price drops and new promos, on Realme’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.