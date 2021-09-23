Lenovo lifts veil on modular collaboration solution for hybrid work

Tech titan Lenovo has announced that local availability of ThinkSmart Core, the company’s first modular room kit built for the next phase of hybrid work.

A certified solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms, ThinkSmart Core is available in two room kit configurations:

ThinkSmart Core + Controller: This kit is designed for workspaces that are already equipped with Teams-certified audio and visual devices.

ThinkSmart Core Full Room Kit: The ThinkSmart Core compute device and Controller are paired with the ThinkSmart Cam and ThinkSmart Bar to offer high-quality video and immersive audio as well as smarter features for an improved collaboration experience. Supporting huddle rooms, boardrooms and home offices, the kit can be scaled up further with an added table-top mic.

Powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core vPro processor with 256GB SSD2, the ThinkSmart Core compute device supports almost any meeting room, and can be placed discreetly with a clever integrated cable management and VESA mount compatibility.

A 10.1-inch point-to-point touchscreen, the ThinkSmart Controller is powered by USB-C through a 10-meter cable and can detect whenever participants enter the room with its integrated infrared sensors. Its integrated stand offers both 30-degree or 60-degree viewing angles, while a 3.5mm headphone jack provides direct audio connection.

ThinkSmart Core Kit comes with a year of Lenovo’s value-added software and services, including a license for ThinkSmart Manager Premium, Lenovo’s collaboration management software suite, and ThinkSmart Professional Services: Deploy and Maintain.