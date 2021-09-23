New Legion gaming PCs get boost from Intel

Lenovo’s gaming sub-brand Legion recently introduced the latest devices designed for gamers, prioritizing cooler thermals, AI enhancements, and improved battery life. Additionally, the new Legion laptops will leverage on integrated machine learning to further upgrade gameplay settings and framerates.

The Legion X60 Intel lineup consists of the IdeaPad Gaming 3i, Lenovo Legion 5i and 5i Pro and Lenovo Legion 7i. All of these devices are built on the brand’s combination of engineering and industrial design, and backed by the Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals and multiple sensors on the hardware that predict the system’s thermal curve for hours of gaming with zero throttling.

The thermal solution is bolstered by an expanded the copper heat sink system with up to 82 percent more thermal fin area gen-to-gen, and drilled holes on the bottom cover and under the keyboard. To complete the look, the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike specialized gaming keyboard with optional RGB backlight now has a more mechanical feel on top of faster millisecond input speeds, anti-ghosting, and soft-landing switches.

The Legion Edge feature from Lenovo Vantage also gets amplified with a new one-click overclock support for both the CPU and GPU, allowing users to achieve peak framerates and reduce in-game lag. Meanwhile, overclocking PC performance via Thermal Design Power for the CPU and GPU is handled by Lenovo gaming exclusive Legion AI Engine.

The new Legion devices are equipped with 11th Generation Intel Core H-Series processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, combining the ultraportable horsepower for gaming and content creation of the next generation mobile processors and the elevated graphics brought by Ray Tracing 2.0.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i will feature an up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics, a Full HD display with 165Hz and 100% sRGB, Nahimic surround sound, and an optional 4-zone RGB keyboard with a 1.5mm key travel. Available in Shadow Black color, its retail price starts at P59,995.

The Legion 5i is distinguished as the minimalistic gaming machine, running a 45W 11th generation Intel Core processor optimized with the Legion AI Engine, the Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermal solution, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, the new Nahimic 3D audio, the Legion TrueStrike Keyboard, and a 100% sRGB 15” QHD IPS display with 165 Hz refresh rate and <3 ms response time. With prices starting at P72,995, it comes in either Phantom Blue and Stingray White color variants.

The pricier and more premium Legion 5i Pro gets the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 to achieve high-resolution gaming performance in optimal framerates. It also uses the Coldfront 3.0 thermal system, Nahimic 3D audio, and a 16-inch QHD gaming display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Available in Stingray White, it is priced at P124,995.

Finally, the Lenovo Legion 7i is highlighted as the powerhouse among the new additions, arriving with up to 165W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, AI optimization via the Legion AI Engine, Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals, 3D Nahimic audio, a WQXGA display with a 165 HZ refresh rate, and a dedicated high-performance vapor chamber. Available in a single Storm Grey colorway, prices start at P169,995.