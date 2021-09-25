House ends floor debates on DICT’s P9.067-billion budget for 2022

The House of Representatives finished on Friday, Sept. 24, plenary deliberations on the P9.067-billion proposed budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and its attached agencies for fiscal year 2022.

Photo shows House Committee on Appropriations vice chairman Luis Campos Jr. of Makati City speaking at the rostrum with officials of the DICT and its attached agencies around him. (Photo from House of Representatives)

The attached agencies and their proposed budgets are:

Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC), P311.24-million; National Privacy Commission (NPC), P338.556-million; National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), P457.850-million

House Committee on Appropriations vice chairman Luis Campos Jr. of Makati City sponsored the DICT budget.

During her interpellation, ACT Teachers party-list representative France Castro asked what the latest moves are of the DICT to speed up Internet connectivity to help students in their blended learning. “We have received a lot of complaints about the lack of Internet connectivity,” Castro said.

In reply, Campos reiterated the DICT’s commitment to provide Internet connectivity to students.

“Tama naman po si Honorable France (Castro), na handicap during this pandemic yung kakulangan ng Internet service. Just like what the DICT committed in the previous budget cycle, the DICT has committed to provide free wi-fi in state universities and colleges, and local schools. It is already being implemented pero again, gusto natin palawigin yang programa na yan na ma-cover lahat so we can give free Internet service,” Campos said.

Meanwhile, Gabriela party-list representatives Arlene Brosas queried if there are Chinese companies among the independent tower companies that committed to help the DICT to achieve at least 50,000 common towers for the next seven to 10 years.

Campos said the only Chinese owned-company in their list is CEEC Ltd. (China Energy Equipment Co., Ltd.). He said currently, there are 17 independent tower companies in the DICT list. Seven other common tower providers were delisted for failing to comply with the registration requirements, he said.