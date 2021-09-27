Kaspersky names new territory channel manager for PH

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky announced on Monday, Sept. 27, the appointment of Charleen Caban as territory channel manager for the Philippines.

Kaspersky territory channel manager for the Philippines Charleen Caban (Photo from Kaspersky)

In this role, Caban will be responsible for continuing to develop Kaspersky’s business in the country. With Bric Adam Tenorio, pre-sales manager for the Philippines at Kaspersky, Caban will report directly to Yeo Siang Tiong, general manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.

“We’re delighted to have Charleen in our team. Owing to her background and skill set from her extensive years in the local IT industry, she brings to us a perspective of the unique dynamics of the market. This places Charleen in a position to exemplify our brand’s ongoing commitment to every stage of our channel network in the Philippines,” said Yeo.

“I’m excited to be joining Kaspersky. This may be an unusual year for everyone but this remains an exciting time for the business. I’m looking forward to meeting familiar and new faces and helping them grow their businesses with the support and cutting-edge solutions from Kaspersky that are designed for every industry,” said Caban.

Caban is an IT professional with more than 13 years handling major technology accounts with telecommunications and finance companies. She finished Computer Science from the Mapua Institute of Technology.