House poses no objections as DOST budget jumps to P24B in 2022 from P1B in 2021

The House of Representatives closed on Monday, Sept. 27, the period of sponsorship and debate on the 2022 proposed budgets of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA).

Photo shows DOST officials led by secretary Fortunato dela Pena behind Cebu representative Peter John Calderon, the agency’s budget sponsor. (Photo from House of Representatives)

Committee on Appropriations vice chairman Peter John Calderon of Cebu sponsored the P24.055-billion budget of the DOST and its attached agencies. The amount is higher than the DOST’s budget this year, amounting to P1.085-billion, underscoring the importance of agency during the pandemic.

Kabataan party-list representatives Sarah Jane Elago, the lone interpellator of the DOST budget, asked if any campus of the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) would be included in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes.

Calderon replied that the PSHS is prepared for face-to-face classes as long as these are allowed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, Committee on Appropriations vice chairman Paul Ruiz Daza of Northern Samar sponsored the budget of the PhilSA amounting to P181.179-million. The PhilSA is the central government agency addressing all national issues and activities related to space S&T applications.

Since no one from the minority wished to interpellate the agency’s budgets, MAGSASAKA party-list representative Argel Joseph Cabatbat moved to terminate the period of debate for the PhilSA budget.

DOST secretary Fortunato dela Peña and PhilSA director general Joel Joseph Marciano Jr. were present at the session hall during the floor deliberations.