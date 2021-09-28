Infinix brings periscope moonshot camera to new smartphone offering

Consumer tech brand Infinix is officially introducing its latest flagship smartphone, the Zero X Pro, to the Philippine market. And similar to its local competitor Realme and the launch of the Realme Book, Infinix challenges this campaign with its first laptop product as well – the INBook X1 Pro.

The premium Zero X Pro off the bat highlights the brand’s latest innovations in the realm of photography and image processing. Its new “moon photography” capability it brings to the Zero X series is made possible by combining a 108MP primary camera, a dedicated 8MP periscope moonshot lens, 8MP ultra-wide and macro sensors, and up to 60x zoom functionality.

At the core of it all is the Galileo Algorithm Engine of Infinix, a software-based solution for image processing with lunar exposure and focus locking systems. This feature also encourages Zero X Pro users to capture night sky views as well with clearer and crisper detailing and image quality. It is paired with Hybrid Image Stabilization to further enhance the shooting experience for its users, and the sheer performance of the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

“The ZERO X Pro will feature the latest camera technology and image optimization to inspire young adults and emerging professionals to explore their creativity and place the power of professional photography firmly in their hands,” said Cooper Ma, Infinix Philippines country manager.

When it comes to videography, the Zero X Pro is able to capture 960 FPS super slow-motion videos and 4K time-lapse, while the 16MP front-facing camera is supported by dual LED flash. The device also features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage, 5000mAh of battery, and dual stereo speakers.

Meanwhile, the brand’s foray into the laptop market is spearheaded by the launch of the lightweight INBook X1 Pro. This traditional clamshell laptop only weighs under three pounds but is built with a thin full-metal chassis and several nature-inspired bold colors – Noble Red, Elves Green, Starfall Grey and Elegant Black.

Equipped with either an Intel Core i3 or i5 processor, its other features include Windows 10 Home OS, 8GB of memory, either 256GB or 512 GB PCIe SSD storage, a full-size backlit chiclet keyboard, a 720p HD camera, and a 13-hour battery life with 65W charging capacity.

Official prices for the new Infinix Zero X Pro and INBook X1 Pro are yet to be announced.