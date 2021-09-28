Shopee debuts Kim Chiu as brand ambassador to kick off 10.10 sale

E-commerce platform Shopee has introduced its newest brand ambassador Kim Chiu to launch its 10.10 Brands Festival, its biggest brands sale of the year. The actress, dubbed the Princess of Philippine Movies and TV, will feature in Shopee’s new TV commercial and in-app activities.

Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, said: “Shopee Philippines is happy to welcome one of the country’s top entertainers into the Shopee family, Kim Chiu. Kim’s bubbly, charming personality and love for online shopping both resonate with millions of Filipinos who find joy and excitement on Shopee. This 10.10 Brands Festival, we hope to bring the best brand deals and so much more with our valued and trusted brand partners.”

Fans can look forward to more Kim Chiu content such as behind-the-scenes videos on Shopee’s official YouTube and TikTok channels, and Kim Chiu-themed Instagram stickers. Users can also interact with the actress herself during her Twitter takeover on Shopee’s official Twitter account this October 9.

Until October 10, shoppers can enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend, big brand giveaways, and up to ₱1,000 off brand vouchers at Shopee’s 10.10 Brands Festival.

Shoppers can win ₱430,000 worth of prizes, such as vouchers, bundles, newly launched items, and even a lifetime supply of products, from over 30 participating brands.

Leading up to 10.10, shoppers can also look forward to Nestle, Deerma, GoMO!, Lactum, Colgate Palmolive, Shigetsu, P&G Beauty, Garnier, and Belo Brand Days on Shopee Mall, where they can get discounts up to 80% off, branded items as low as ₱179, and a free gift with every purchase.

Starting October 1, shoppers can check out different themed sales on Shopee including the Groceries Fair on October 1, Fashion Fair on October 2-3, Mom & Baby Fair on October 4, Work From Home Fair on October 5, Gadgets and Gizmo Fair on October 6-7, and Beauty and Wellness Fair on October 8-9.

At the 10.10 Brands Festival, shoppers can use ShopeePay to buy load, pay bills, and scan to pay. They can activate their ShopeePay wallet and top up through online banking, debit card, and over-the-counter partners to get up to 50% discount on load from Globe, Smart, Sun, and TNT; 50% cashback from Maynilad, PLDT, and a growing list of partner billers; and ShopeePay ₱1 Deals from Puregold, Ultramega Supermarket, Potato Corner, and other partner merchants.