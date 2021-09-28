Xiaomi releases entry-level Redmi 10 smartphone

Xiaomi is bringing a full suite of major upgrades to its budget numbered series with the official launch of the Redmi 10 – a sub-P8,000 smartphone with a 50MP camera already, a 90Hz display refresh rate, AdaptiveSync technology, and a large 5000mAh battery. It is currently selling for P7,590 (4GB+64GB) and P8,590 (8GB+128GB).

The device headlines with what Xiaomi calls “flagship-grade” features, with its “first of its kind in its category” 50MP camera, and smooth 90Hz refresh rate on a Full HD+ display. The high-resolution main camera is bolstered by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and several in-app filters.

Content is displayed on a wide 6.5” screen real estate enhanced by smooth scrolling and swiping animations thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate. With AdaptiveSync, the Redmi 10 is able to adjust its refresh rate based on the type of content being displayed, furthering the smartphone’s battery life.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10 sports the 12nm entry-level MediaTek Helio G88 processor, an SoC platform designed for 90Hz displays and clocks at up to 2GHz with two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs. The G88 also supports up to 64MP main sensors in multi-camera setups, and has its own set of hardware accelerators that include a depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures, a camera control unit, electronic image stabilization, and rolling shutter compensation.

This performance is powered by a large capacity 5000mAh battery charging at 18W, although the device has a 22.5W charger included in the box. It also comes in three color variants – the matte Carbon Gray, the fingerprint-proof Pebble White, and the glossy Sea Blue. It is already available in Xiaomi’s official sales channels nationwide, and can be purchased through Home Credit.