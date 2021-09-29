Fitbit premium tracker packs advanced health features in compact form factor

Wearable maker Fitbit is migrating the health-centric features of the Versa and Sense series to a tracker device that closely resembles the Fitbit Luxe, sans the Gorjana Parker Link bracelet. The new Charge 5 comes with six months of Fitbit Premium out of the box, and provides the health and fitness capabilities the brand’s premium smartwatches are known for.

In a nutshell, the Charge 5 analyses health metrics in tandem with the companion app by keeping track of the user’s fitness, stress, heart health, sleep and overall wellbeing. Already touting a more streamlined aesthetic direction, the health tracker is further improved by the color touchscreen and up to seven days’ worth of battery life.

The Charge 5 enables its wearers to keep tabs on their Stress Management Score in the Fitbit app as well. It tracks heart rate 24/7 and sends notifications when it goes past personal ranges, examines long-term trends, gives access to several sleep quality tools, and displays Android notifications from the linked smartphone.

The device will also be part of the future Daily Readiness feature rollout, alongside the Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe, and Inspire 2. Exclusively available with an active Fitbit Premium subscription, it will score the user’s fitness fatigue, heart rate variability, and recent sleep. This upcoming update will also provide activity goal suggestions and deeper analyses of the different factors impacting the score.

Aside from the brand’s own silicon infinity bands, the Charge 5 can be paired with “Horween”-made leather bands. It is available via Digital Walker, Shopee, and Lazada, retailing for P11,990 with Fitbit Premium membership.