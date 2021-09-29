Globe rolls out ‘Shop & Pay’ digital retail kiosks

Globe Telecom has rolled out a new store concept that combines traditional brick-and-mortar Globe Stores with a digital retail format.

Photo from Globe Telecom

Called Shop & Pay, the hybrid offering is a one-stop shop for all of Globe’s essential products and services. It was introduced as part of Globe’s annual 917 Day or September celebration inspired by its iconic prefix: 0917.

“Globe provides today’s life-enabling essentials packaged in a reinvented retail experience centered on customer care and safety. With the pandemic and the growing adoption of digital technologies, we saw a big opportunity to mix online and on-ground retail experience for our customers,” said Bernie Llamzon, Globe EVP for channel management.

The Globe Shop & Pay digital kiosks will help address customer hesitancy to visit and transact in physical stores. Instead, customers can use a digital touchscreen display in purchasing products and availing services. QR codes can be scanned, leading to online shops for payment and delivery requests.

To learn more about the different products, customers can use the “lift and learn” option. Once a demo unit is lifted, the video displayed will be interrupted to show the features of the phone and the corresponding hero offer bundled with it. If two demo units are lifted, a comparative table will appear to show both phone features and plan offers.

The digital displays also educate customers of available digital channels, highlighting mobile applications such as GlobeOne, GCash, and Globe At Home apps to help in the transition towards digital transformation.

Likewise, there are vending machines in the Globe Shop & Pay kiosks for bills payment, GCash cash-in, load top-up, or buying prepaid call cards and SIM cards.