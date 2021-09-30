As Number Portability Law starts, Smart lures new subs with unli 5G postpaid offer

With the Number Portability Law set to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 30, mobile operator Smart Communications has launched its Signature Plans+, which is said to be the first and only postpaid line-up in the country that features unlimited 5G access for subscribers.

Top Smart officials led by its CEO Alfredo Panlilio and head of consumer wireless business Jane Basas led the virtual launch of the new offering, urging subscribers of its rival telco to make the switch and take advantage of the new law that allows mobile users to move between operators without changing their numbers.

Aside from unlimited 5G access, the Signature Plans+ also come with other unlimited features which include Unli Calls & Texts to All Networks, Unli Calls to All Landline Numbers, plus 12-month Netflix Mobile Plan subscription.

“Our Signature Plan+ offers are in line with our strategic efforts to bring the game-changing benefits of Smart 5G to more Filipinos,” said Basas.

“Speed has always been vital in our increasingly digital world, and we believe that by offering an Unli 5G experience on our fastest 5G network we are enabling you to realize unlimited possibilities in your careers and passions. We’ve designed the Signature Plans+ to be simply unlimited for the unlimited you,” she added.

Signature Plans+ come in four SIM-Only plans. For Plan XL+ at P2,499 per month, subscribers can get Unlimited 5G & 4G data throughout their contract.

For the other plans, subscribers get Unlimited 5G data for six months plus big data allocations — Plan S+ (P999 per month) with 20GB, Plan M+ (P1,499 per month) with 40GB and Plan L+ (P1,999) with 60GB.

All these postpaid plans offer Unlimited Calls & Texts to All Networks, Unlimited Landline Calls to All Networks and a Netflix Mobile Plan subscription.

Smart said it will also soon provide options to pair Signature Plans+ with 5G devices through its partnerships with smartphone makers Apple, Huawei, OPPO, realme, Samsung, vivo, and Xiaomi, among others.

To date, Smart said it has fired up over 4,000 5G sites in more than 3,000 locations across the nation.