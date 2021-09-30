Oracle automates lead generation with new Fusion Marketing solution

Enterprise software maker Oracle is adding as new solution under its Advertising and CX portfolio to help marketers execute campaigns and be able to generate highly qualified and targeted sales opportunities to accelerate deal cycles.

Photo from Oracle

Oracle claims that Fusion Marketing is the first of its kind marketing automation solution specifically designed to bypass the entire lead qualification and conversion process.

This new solution spans across traditional marketing and advertising channels by leveraging on artificial intelligence (AI), scoring leads at the account level and predicting when consumers are ready to talk to a salesperson. With any customer relationship management (CRM) system, Oracle believes that Fusion Marketing will be able to provide qualified sales opportunities from a wide range of campaigns.

Fusion Marketing bridges the gap on disconnected workflows and manual administration of CRMs. The obstacles that prevent sales and marketing teams from working with each other to engage customers and drive revenue are addressed by a more simplified system that deal with customers and prospects interacting via several digital channels.

“This is not about forecasts and rollups or a reporting tool to see how the sales force is performing, but instead about turning CRM into a system that helps sellers sell. A huge part of that change is bringing marketing and sales teams together and eliminating the low-value, time consuming tasks that distract from building customer relationships and closing deals,” said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager for Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience.

Fusion Marketing is able to accelerate the creation and execution of marketing campaigns with its end-to-end process of automated lead generation and qualification. It establishes a target audience of known contacts, expands that highly targeted audience profile to people who are potentially relevant to the campaign, identifies the best customer references, simplifies the campaign’s configuration with a straightforward user interface, and displays real-time results of the campaign’s performance from a pre-built dashboard.

“It is time for our industry to think differently about marketing and sales automation so that we can transform CRM into a system that actually works for both the marketer and the salesperson. That’s why we have invested so much time engineering a system that will help marketers fully automate lead generation and qualification and get highly qualified leads to the sales team faster,” Tarkoff said.

After a campaign is successfully launched from the dashboard, emails and ads will take interested prospects to an automatically generated landing page that highlights customer references personalized to the industry and interest of the customer. Qualified opportunities are then delivered to the company’s CRM system.