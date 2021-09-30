PLDT to hold PH Digital Convention 2021 on Oct. 6 to 8

PLDT Enterprise has officially opened the Philippine Digital Convention 2021 (PH Digicon 2021), where global industry experts, thought leaders, and pioneers in technology are expected to attend to discuss technological innovations among enterprises across the country.

During its virtual media launch, PLDT and Smart Enterprise head Jovy Hernandez said that for the past seven years, PH Digicon had been a platform to discuss ground-breaking insights, solutions, and technologies that can help organizations discover new ways of doing business.

“PLDT Enterprise hopes to empower the delegates of this year’s PH Digicon by sharing insights on how and what it means to participate in a digital revolution through this year’s keynote speakers, panelists, workshops, and fora. We hope to impart relevant perspectives on what is happening in the time of rapid digital transformation, and our delegates can expect a whole new level of discovery into what we can do to stay resilient by reinventing and revolutionizing the way of doing business,” said Hernandez.

The three-day fully virtual convention will be held on October 6 to 8 and will highlight distinguished guests and speakers who will engage in the plenary sessions and tech leadership fora to impart relevant perspectives on revolutionizing the current business environment.

The plenary sessions will feature several executives from global tech companies including: Yasuo Suzuki of NTT Global Data Center, John Harrington of Nokia, Dave West of Cisco, Nicholas Ma of Huawei, among others.

Filipino business tycoons will also participate in the event such as Penshoppe Group chairman and CEO Bernie Liu, Jollibee Group chief business officer Joseph Tanbuntiong, JG Summit Holdings president and CEO Lance Gokongwei, Century Pacific Food executive chairman Chris Po, and Alliance Global Group Inc. CEO Kevin Tan.

Meanwhile, this year’s celebrity speaker is Academy award-winning actress, film/TV producer and UN Messenger of Peace Charlize Theron.

Likewise, executives from PLDT Group will also join the event including PLDT chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, PLDT and Smart Communications president and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio, Hernandez, PLDT Enterprise Core Business Solutions head Jojo Gendrano, ICT Business for PLDT Enterprise head Nico Alcoseba, among others, with PLDT Group’s head of corporate communications Cathy Yap-Yang as the digital convention’s official host.

“The goal of innovation is to create a better world for all, where technology is simple, accessible, empowering, and sustainable. I am proud to enjoin everyone for the PH Digicon 2021’s digital revolution as we reinforce our commitment to keeping working towards realizing our goals and never being afraid to take the next step in the evolution of technology,” said Panlilio.

PH Digicon 2021 is expected to attract over 10,000 international delegates, including C-level executives and key decision-makers across all industries.

The registration for PH Digicon 2021 is free and open to the public.