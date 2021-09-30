Public-private tie-ups critical in fighting cyberattacks in Asia: Kaspersky

Private and public sector organizations in Asia should prioritize partnerships and cooperation to build a substantial technology talent pool to be ready against escalating cyberattacks.

Photo from Freepik.com

In a region-wide forum, cybersecurity specialist Kaspersky noted a collective effort is needed between private and public organizations to build “cyber-resilience” and “cyber-capacity”.

Chris Connell, managing director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky, said cyber-capacity building is creating a cyber security workforce, which will involve governments and private sector. There is a need to develop cyber-resilience as “cyber-criminals know no borders,” Connell said.

The executive, however, said cyber-capacity building takes time and involves a lot of challenges including the need for a “common language” because cyber-capacity depends on how governments, for instance, set their priorities.

“There are different challenges for everybody and priorities are also dependent on the individual organization. There is a need for international cooperation. Now is the time to move and not wait,” Connell said.

So, what are the challenges or threats that organizations and governments face?

Craig Jones, Interpol cybercrime director and forum panelist, said “the threats are not changing, but cyber actors are evolving.” He noted the increase of online fraud involving Covid-19-related issues such as vaccines, safety equipment, etc.

“There are vulnerabilities that are being exploited by cybercriminals,” Jones said, adding that as Asia depends more and more on technology, some of the challenges that Western countries face are now being felt in the region.

“For instance, ransomware cases, which were predominantly in Western countries, are no moving to Asia,” Jones said.

For China, one of the key factors to build cyber-capacity is to focus on policies.

Li Yuxiao, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies and secretary-general of the Cyber Security Association of China, said the Chinese government is continuing to “focus on cyber-security”

Li noted that “if cyberattacks are coming only from Asia, then we would be safer” but cyberattacks are global and that Asian countries have “differences in policies, regulations, rules, etc.”

Li also specified that cyber capacity building in Asia should “focus on network infrastructure, be alert to the challenges brought by cyber security, and strengthen the development of personnel training system” as the region continues to harness the power of Industry 4.0.

For South Korea, the key is to develop the talent pool early on, according to Seungjoo Kim, a professor at the School of Cybersecurity of Korea University.

Seungjoo, who is also head of the Department of Cyber Defense of Korea University and a member of the Presidential Committee on the 4th Industrial Revolution, said governments should focus on training students “who already have a basic knowledge of technology” to fast-track the development a substantial talent pool.

Kaspersky, meanwhile, said a nation’s cyber-resilience abilities are often limited by the know-how of its human resources and the quality of cross-border collaboration between the region’s private and public organizations.

“As we experience an accelerated digital transformation, we’re facing security challenges that put a strain on cybersecurity resources. Investing in cyber talent and promoting security awareness and digital education for users are the keys to success in building cyber-resilient digital societies and economies,” Connell further said.