SAP launches enterprise software that calculates carbon footprint

German software company SAP recently announced the global availability of its new solution for companies who are looking into more sustainable operating parameters.

Photo from SAP

With SAP Product Footprint Management, enterprises are now able lower carbon emissions across the supply chain by identifying which stages are hotspots for high emission pathways.

This solution is part of SAP’s growing portfolio of sustainability-specific business applications and integrates data across all production processes with SAP S/4HANA. In terms of real-world application, a cookie company for example now has the ability to select a raw material provider not just based on cost, but its carbon footprint as well.

In calculating carbon footprints for products and across the value chain, the solution also considers the entire product lifecycle. In this manner, companies will be able to disclose their product’s carbon emission impact with environmental regulators.

“Customers want it, the world needs it. There is no time to waste for businesses to act more responsibly and sustainably. Sustainability goals are increasingly as important to business success as financial goals,” shared Thomas Saueressig, member of the executive board of SAP SE and responsible for SAP Product Engineering.

Saueressig further explained that C-level executives can also directly benefit from the actionable insights produced via emissions data in business processes, giving them the freedom to make decisions that affect the entire value chain and scale the transition to low emission pathways.

The cloud-native solution is built on SAP Business Technology platform to measure greenhouse gas emissions to prevent costs that reach up to $120 billion when dealing with governmental regulations on climate change. It is one of SAP’s latest efforts on decarbonization for different industries in collaboration with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s (WBCSD) Value Chain Carbon Transparency Pathfinder initiative for enabling widescale exchange of carbon emissions data.