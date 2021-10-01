Consulting firm releases study discussing 3 innovation scenarios in PH

Embiggen Consulting has launched a report on corporate innovation in the Philippines, creating three different scenarios that show how corporate innovation may look like in the country in the next 10 years.

“These scenarios are by no means a prediction of the future but we used Futures Thinking to see where corporate innovation might go in the next 10 years and how it might affect the Philippines,” said Rolan Garcia, Embiggen CEO and head of corporate innovation.

To build these scenarios, Embiggen used Futures Thinking and scanned the current Philippine business ecosystem for signs and trends that may influence corporate innovation in the future.

“Futures Thinking is needed by all organizations not only to survive but also to thrive in the coming years,” said Jose Decolongon, Embiggen COO and managing director for corporate foresight.

Embiggen experts built and explored three different possible directions that the state of corporate innovation in the country can take in the next ten years.

The first scenario, called “we innovate to survive” talks about the status quo where the state of corporate innovation in the Philippines neither advanced nor degraded. This may be the case if there is mixed success in implementing innovation initiatives and a lack of improvement of current innovation practices.

The second scenario called “we strive for creative destruction” portrays a thriving Philippine economy through the improvement of innovation practices in the country. It shows a Philippines that is on the way to competing with innovation hubs around the world like Silicon Valley and Israel.

The last scenario called “we stick to our traditions” depicts a bleak future, wherein the state of innovation in the Philippines has degraded. In this future, there is a lack of a skilled workforce in the country and lengthy bureaucratic processes which both stifle innovation.

For all the scenarios, there are plenty of uncertainties such as innovation regulations, the political landscape of the Philippines, and the appetite for risk of corporations.

The scenarios have many different implications on Philippine organizations. They highlight the need to invest in the labor market and the need to give importance to innovation. They also highlight how essential private public partnerships are.

“Ultimately it’s interesting to think what type of future we would have if all these signals converged and became a norm. Or even perhaps think of a future wherein these signals did not grow in scale,” said Embiggen research and development associate Carlo Lopa.

For example, the innovation practices of a few innovative organizations in the Philippines can be tell what more and more businesses will do in the future.

The Covid-19 pandemic and climate change are other examples that have a big impact on the current operations of businesses in the country and will dictate the future of corporate innovation in the country, the study added.