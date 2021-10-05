Asus, ROG start rollout for free upgrade to Windows 11

Starting October 5, Asus and ROG products will have free access to Windows 11, the latest iteration of Microsoft Windows.

Asus is providing the latest version of Windows to all its compatible devices, including the new Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582), Zenbook Duo 14 (UX482), Zenbook 14 (UX425), Zenbook Flip 13 OLED (UX363), and Zenbook 13 OLED (UX325/UM325), and TUF Dash F15 (FX516).

Gaming laptops from ROG are also confirmed for the update: Zephyrus G14 (GA401), Zephyrus G15 (GA503), Zephyrus M16 (GU603), Strix Scar 15 (G533), and Strix G15 (G513).

Asus commercial products such as Asus BR1100 and Asus ExpertBook B9 laptops will be upgraded as well. A full list of compatible devices can be found here on this link. Upcoming Asus and ROG models releasing in the following weeks will also come with Windows 11 preinstalled out of the box.

Some of the new features that users can enjoy on their Asus and ROG laptops include the new Windows 11 interface, the new Windows Store – which is made compatible with Android applications, a complete new set of Widgets, enhanced multitasking, improved gaming with DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage, AutoHDR, and improved touchscreen features.