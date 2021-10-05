DICT to put up Digital Transformation Center in Baguio City

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and city government of Baguio have inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the design and management of National Government Data Center (NGDC) and Digital Transformation Center (DTC) – Innovation Hub.

DICT secretary Gregorio “Gringo” B. Honasan II (right) and Baguio City mayor Benjamin B. Magalong

(Photo from DICT)

DICT secretary Gregorio “Gringo” B. Honasan II and Baguio City mayor Benjamin B. Magalong led the ceremonial signing at the DICT Central Office last Sept. 30.

“This partnership seeks to enhance the ICT upskilling efforts and strengthen the ICT entrepreneurship ecosystem in Baguio City. Our goal had always been to build a better investment environment for the ICT industry, to ensure abundant job opportunities for our workers, and to create more thriving local economies across the country,” Honasan said.

Digital Transformation Centers are upgraded Tech4ED Centers where the DICT holds various ICT skills and literacy trainings. DTCs serve as dedicated areas for the conduct of trainings, and as co-working spaces to develop the capacities of Filipinos to enable them to participate in the digital economy.

On the other hand, the development of the NGDC would provide faster and reliable data exchange among agencies at a lower cost, resulting in greater efficiency as data centers serve as a fundamental aspect of an e-government system.

“I would like to express my thanks to Secretary Honasan and the DICT for choosing us for this initiative. This is actually the first Digital Transformation Center in Baguio City, and this would serve as a strong foundation for us as we pursue other digital transformation projects during this pandemic,” Magalong said.