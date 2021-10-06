New Samsung Galaxy smartphone for mobile gaming comes with midrange price tag

Samsung is cashing in on the exponential growth of mobile game spending in the Philippines by introducing a new smartphone designed to meet the needs of both gaming content creators and the players themselves, but on a slightly cheaper price tag. The new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G runs on the processor dubbed as the “ultimate multimedia triple threat” and focuses on three key areas: fast 5G connectivity, advanced graphics and display, and sheer gaming performance.

With the Snapdragon 778G 5G, the Galaxy A52s 5G is able to tap into Triple ISP support for improved image and video capturing, the latest 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor for higher performance per watt, AI-based noise suppression, Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, and Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6/6E and 5G support.

The 64MP main quad camera system uses Optical Image Stabilization technology for steadier photos and videos, and shoots at 4K UHD quality. The main sensor is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth lens, and a 5MP macro lens. In front, it sports a 32MP selfie camera with HDR and [email protected] recording. Some of its built-in features include Fun Mode for accessing Snapchat filters, Single Take for snapping and selecting various moments from a series of shots, and My Filters for post-processed editing.

Games and other content are displayed on its 6.5” Infinity-O Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Eye Comfort Shield. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery estimated to last for up to two days of usage, and charges at 25W capacity. The device has an IP67 protection rating and can withstand up to 1m of freshwater for 30 minutes.

The 128GB variant comes in four color options – Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint, and retails for P22,990. The 256GB version is only available in Awesome Black and Awesome White colorways, and is priced at P24,990.