Xiaomi’s launch reveals new Android TV series and productivity tablet

Consumer electronics brand Xiaomi has officially unveiled its latest Android TV series available in four different sizes, and its newest tablet offering for productivity users. The Mi TV P1 series will provide Xiaomi fans with smart home entertainment in 55”, 50”, 43”, and 32” variants while the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 boosts functionality with its Smart Pen stylus support.

The entire Mi TV P1 series will feature bezel-less display design that is meant for blending in different types of home surroundings. With its 60Hz LED panel and ultra-wide 178° field of view, users are able to view content at a wider range of angles and in smooth animation.

Only the 55”, 50” and 43” variants sport 4K UHD resolution and MEMC technology for lag-free picture, with the standard 32” version using a 1366×768 HD panel. The pricier 55” and 50” variants will also be exclusively arriving with HDR10+ to produce a higher dynamic range and vivid images.

Despite this minute differences, all sizes will be running on Xiaomi’s Android TV system with pre-installed applications like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Users can also use either Chromecast or Miracast for projecting their smartphones unto the screen, and command the TV hands-free with voice control thanks to an embedded mic.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 5 productivity tablet is marketed for both working professionals and students learning online. It’s packed with handy tools like a document scanner through its 13MP rear camera, a handwriting platform that works in conjunction with the included Xiaomi Smart Pen, function keys on the stylus that can be customized for different functions, and a conference-ready 8MP front camera module for online meetings or classes.

The tablet also features a WQHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Atmos, Low Blue Light mode, up to 2.96GHz with its Snapdragon 860 processor, and an 8,720mAh large battery capacity. It is available in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White color options, and in two storage configurations: 6GB+256GB (P17,990) and 6GB+128GB (P14,990).

Meanwhile, the Mi TV P1 series is priced at P24,990 (55”), P22,990 (50”), P18,990 (43”) and P10,990 (32”) respectively.