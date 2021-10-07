New ZenBook laptop gets 11th Gen Intel chip performance in an ultraportable form factor

Consumer notebook vendor Asus is further cramming more power to an even thinner chassis with the local availability of its latest ZenBook series product – the ZenBook 14. This lightweight portable sports a 14” display and a compact design that includes a suite of ports – HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB Type-A, and a MicroSD card reader.

Despite its all-metal design, the ZenBook 14 is kept thin at 13.9mm and light at 1.13kg, which is why Asus dubs the laptop as the “world’s thinnest 14” laptop with QHD display.” This screen has a high 2.8K resolution and 300 nits of brightness without compromising battery life.

Under the hood, the device is able to multitask thanks to the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. These specifications allows users to connect up to four HDR displays at once, play on 1080p resolution at 60 frames-per-second, and export 4K files quicker with the AI Matrix Engine.

Since it is a productivity laptop, its companion platform MyASUS provides users with a wide range of applications and tools, as well as connect any iOS or Android device. User files and content are stored in the large 512GB of PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD storage and sound quality is certified by Harman Kardon.

The ErgoLift hinge also made its way to the ZenBook 14, offering three different functions simultaneously – improves typing position to a more comfortable angle, optimizes cooling with an additional thermal space, and enhances audio quality. Its 67Wh battery can last for up to 21 hours and fast charges up to 60% in under 49 minutes.

Retailing for P64,995, the ZenBook 14 already comes with pre-installed with Windows and Office Home & Student 2019, a ZenBook sleeve, a USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter, and a USB-C to audio jack adapter. It can be purchased via physical Asus concept stores and the Asus official store on Lazada, in Pine Grey and Lilac Mist colorways.