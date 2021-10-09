ePLDT unveils cloud-based phone system service for MS Teams

ePLDT recently launched a cloud-based phone system called ePLDT Calling for Microsoft Teams, which allows businesses to combine their communication and collaboration systems in a single platform.

Developed in partnership with Microsoft and AudioCodes, the new solution provides real-time insights on the quality of calls made to ensure smooth communication and customer satisfaction. Calls are also protected with built-in security and privacy from Microsoft 365.

The new offering utilizes PLDT SIP connectivity and ePLDT VITRO Data Center to create a hybrid telephony and video conferencing solution that allows real-time collaboration among employees, customers and other stakeholders.

“Traditional telephony solutions provided limited capabilities at a high cost and effort. ePLDT Calling for Microsoft Teams is the perfect solution for effective internal and external communication,” said Nico Alcoseba, VP and head of ICT Business for PLDT Enterprise.

Furthermore, ePLDT Calling for Microsoft Teams provides better management of customer experience across legacy and digital channels.