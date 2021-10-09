First Infinix laptop features full-metal body, 10th-gen Intel chip

Hong Kong-based smartphone brand Infinix has debuted its maiden laptop — the INBook X1, which features hard-hitting hardware in a lightweight and ultraportable form factor.

In a nutshell, the INBook X1 is designed with a thin but light full-metal body, can extend all the way to a 180-degree viewing angle, comes in multiple nature-inspired colors, is powered by around 13 hours of battery life, runs on up to an i7 Intel Core processor, and can connect with WiFi 6.

The premium aircraft-level aluminium finish on top of the INBook X1’s sandblasted anodized body brings its total weight only under 3lbs and at 16.3mm thickness. To add flexibility for workers looking for the optimum position for a workstation, the laptop can be tilted up to 180 degrees.

The laptop runs on a processor clocking at up to 3.6GHz, paired with Iris Plus graphics and 8GB of memory. Customers can select between 256GB and 512GB PCIe SSD storage options, and add up to 8GB of LPDDR4X memory. This ensemble is kept cool by the brand’s own cooling system that utilizes military-grade air ducts.

“Leveraging our deep understanding of consumers in the smartphone space, we are thrilled to enter a new era with Intel and Microsoft by launching our first laptop series. This not only marks a significant milestone for the brand, but also signifies our commitment to our global customers,” said Cooper Ma, Infinix country manager for the Philippines.

The variety of paintjobs for the INBook X1 pay homage to the landscape of Norway and the night sky of Trysil – from the Noble Red, Elves Green, and Starfall Grey. It supports instant fingerprint unlocking for user convenience, and a wide suite of ports for connectivity which include: two USB-C ports for data transferring and charging, HDMI, direct current charging, a USB 2.0 and 3.0, and audio mic jack combo, and a microSD card reader.

The device also features a four-layer stereo design with DTS Audio, a 720p webcam with dual digital microphone arrays, a physical button for shutting down the webcam, a built-in InSync screen projection application, pre-loaded Windows 10 and Office 365 Ready for Work, and 65W charging capacity.

The new INBook X1 will officially be available for pre-order on Shopee starting October 10.