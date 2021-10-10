Nokia adds entry-level smartphone that reimagines classic 6310

Nokia phone maker HMD Global is expanding its budget C-series lineup with the new Nokia C30, retailing at a sub-P7,000 price tag, and adding the 2021 version of the Nokia 6310 to its modernized feature phone series.

The Nokia C30 is HMD Global’s answer to their consumers’ most sought after design aspect – a smartphone bearing a screen that measures between six and seven inches. According to the company, the Nokia C30 has the biggest screen among all previous devices, measuring at 6.82 inches with the Nokia branding located on its chin and a V-notch housing the 5MP front-facing camera.

Despite its large screen real estate, the C30 can be considered underpowered in some areas i.e., only Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 4 for connectivity, an Android 11 Go Edition operating system which means it is also lightweight in performance, and a microUSB port with no fast-charging features.

Despite these drawbacks, HMD Global general manager for Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand Sancho Chak considers the budget C30 as a “shining example” of the best value smartphone at an introductory price point.

“Customers are calling for tougher and more dependable devices that last for longer. The Nokia C30 offers Filipinos more time between charges, more screen real estate, and our signature security and durability. The love it, trust it, keep it philosophy materialised in one device,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 6310 will be the go-to option for users looking for a feature phone or a secondary handset. The refreshed retro device now comes with larger push buttons, an internet browser, zoomed in menus and larger font options, the classic Snake game, the brand’s renowned durability brought by a tough polycarbonate shell, and a week-long battery life. The Nokia 6310 will retail for P2,490.