VMware preaches benefits of multi-cloud model at flagship confab

Virtualization purveyor VMware said the multi-cloud is now the model for digital businesses seeking to achieve rapid transformation.

As its flagship event VMware 2021, the US firm announced new advancements for VMware Cloud, which it said is the industry’s first and only multi-cloud computing infrastructure that enables customers to move their enterprise apps to the cloud.

The new announcements include:

A new portfolio of managed Kubernetes services to modernize apps on VMware Cloud

Capabilities that will make it simpler and safer to run enterprise apps in VMware Cloud

A new initiative supporting the need for customers to run their business in sovereign clouds;

Tech previews that showcase the future of VMware Cloud

The tech firm said the new solutions will give VMware Cloud customers more tools to accelerate modernization of their enterprise apps, increase business agility and resiliency, and significantly reduce costs compared to existing approaches.

“VMware has established a unique position in the world of multi-cloud computing by meeting customers where they are to help them achieve their cloud objectives,” said Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager for cloud infrastructure business group at VMware.

“VMware helps to eliminate the false choice between business innovation and IT control. Our latest innovations help customers modernize apps, infrastructure, and operations with better economics and less risk, and boost developer productivity. And with Project Arctic, the next evolution of VMware vSphere, we will unleash the hybrid cloud for every enterprise.”

VMware Cloud with Tanzu services is a new portfolio of managed Kubernetes services that will be available at no additional charge as part of VMware Cloud on AWS beginning in Q3FY22. Other VMware Cloud offerings will be supported in the future.

The company said IT admins can use the VMware vCenter interface to unify VM and container management on a common platform and provision Kubernetes clusters within minutes.

Platform operators or SREs can manage Kubernetes clusters consistently across clouds using Tanzu services as a multi-cloud Kubernetes management plane, according to VMware.

“VMware Cloud gives customers the flexibility to move to the cloud on their timelines and run vSphere workloads on the cloud of their choice. It runs as a native service in 100+ regions spanning all public clouds — AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud — as well as 4,000+ partner clouds, in private data centers, and at the edge,” it said.

The company said its new VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative helps customers engage with trusted national cloud service providers to meet geo-specific requirements around data sovereignty and jurisdictional control; data access and integrity; data security and compliance; data independence and mobility; and data analytics and innovation.