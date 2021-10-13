APPTech to discuss ‘driving digital success’ in free virtual event on Oct. 20

The challenging times call for businesses to take one step ahead and go beyond the usual. Companies need to be abreast with the right tools, technology, and reliable solutions for assured success and continuous growth. This is what local IT firm APPTechnology Experts Inc. guarantees and offers to businesses and enterprises.

APPTech is one of the country’s leading and premiere business solution providers and a trusted ally in digital transformation. It helps businesses turn into an intelligent enterprise by providing advanced and proven solutions that help then grow in the digital economy.

APPTech experts indeed takes businesses where it needs to be and helps achieve their strategic goals with astounding success.

This October 20, get to know more about APPTech’s products and technology as it holds its biggest virtual event dubbed as “Driving Digital Success.” APPTech is inviting and calling businesses and enterprises that aim to take their business beyond the cloud to join this free two-hour event.

The exciting sessions will introduce them to APPTech’s quality solutions: the SAP BusinessOne and SAP Business ByDesign. These are products that are built for today’s digital challenges in businesses.

The SAP BusinessOne is a simpler, faster, and modern way for businesses to manage all aspects of their business — from accounting, sales, purchasing, reporting and analysis. It is accessible and is designed to streamline key business processes. It even gives them better insight into their business and enables them to make business decisions based on real-time data and information.

With SAP BusinessOne, they can save time, improve customer relations, drive profitable growth, and ensure productivity in doing their business.

Meanwhile, the SAP Business ByDesign helps them run their entire businesses on a truly cloud-native application. With this, they can access every aspect of their business from their laptop or mobile devices.

With APPTech’s products, businesses are assured of affordable, efficient, reliable, comprehensive, and user-friendly products that takes their business where it needs to be.

Take your business into the next level, join APPTech’s biggest virtual event on October 20. For more information, you can visit APPTech Facebook page and register now.