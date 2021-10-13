Beko intros washing machine with steam tech to sanitize clothes

European appliance brand Beko has introduced in the country a new washing machine with features like the SteamCure Hygiene+ technology that cleans and sanitizes clothes while also being gentle to fabrics.

The technology uses steam in softening stubborn and even dried up stains. The steam is released from the bottom of a Beko washing machine’s drum right before it starts the wash cycle, making it an effective pre-treatment for stains.

Another batch of steam is then released after the wash cycle. This helps smoothen out any unwanted creases and folds in clothes. This program also sanitizes and kills bacteria on garments, so every home stays safe and clean.

The steam in SteamCure Hygiene+ gets rid of bacteria in clothes and bed linens and also helps wash away allergens like dust and animal dander. This is particularly helpful during the rainy season in the country.

The steam also makes sure the laundry is odor-free once done. To help the clothes dry faster during the rainy season, the Beko Heat Pump dryer works well with the SteamCure Hygiene+ washing machine so clothes are clean and dry.

“Beko continues to be a partner of the Filipino family in staying healthy as we provide them with the tools to clean their homes and keep and cook their good. We are proud that in the short time we have been present in the Philippine market, Filipino consumers trust us for their appliance needs because Beko’s products are efficient and affordable,” said Gurhan Gunal, country manager of Beko Pilipinas Corporation during an online press conference.