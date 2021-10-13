Oppo boosts UI customizability with new ColorOS 12 based on Android 12

Smartphone brand Oppo is one step closer to providing a near stock Android experience to its consumers with the limited rollout of its own ColorOS 12 operating system built on top of Android 12. The new ColorOS version will be lighter and cleaner compared to the current one, but doubles down on personalization options and overall device performance.

This launch makes Oppo one of the first OEMs to bring Android 12 to its global consumer base. The Find X3 Pro will be the first smartphone to be part of the public beta, and can be downloaded by users from Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. In the coming months, ColorOS 12 will also make its way to the Philippines and other regions globally.

The interface is designed around the company’s own Infinity Design concept, evident in the updates like softer icons and animations, and an adaptable framework with different phone formats. The new long-term code decoupling projects churned out by Oppo’s research and development team means there will be less lags and stutters caused by anti-fragmentation and intelligent resource allocation.

In the visual department, the Quantum Animation Engine takes care of more than 300 improvements in animated effects to produce lifelike results, imitating physical habits of resistance, inertia, and rebound. For productivity, users will be able to access a wide range of tools from PC Connect, 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, FlexDrop, and Phone Manager.

ColorOS 12 will retain its predecessor’s well-received features like the Private System, Private Safe, and App Lock. It will also undergo a gradual rollout until 2022 to over 110 models in total. The company has also promised three major Android updates for Find X smartphones, two for Reno and select A series devices, and at least one for lower memory A series models.